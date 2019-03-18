Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy L. Girouard.

Dorothy L. Girouard

CROWN POINT - Dorothy L. Girouard, age 102 of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond, passed away March 14, 2019. She was a longtime member of The First United Methodist Church in Crown Point. Dorothy met her husband, Roland in Chicago while he was enlisted in the Army/Air Corps. They married in Hollywood, CA and had two children. She is survived by her son, Roland (Earlyn) Girouard; daughter Nancy Graham; grandchildren: Earl Girouard and Sharon (Gabriel) Richey; one great-granddaughter, Ava Richey; brother, Rev. Ron (Sarah) Purkey. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roland A. Girouard; two brothers and three sisters.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral service Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Burns. Interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. www.burnsfuneral.com