1/1
Dorothy L. (Haxton) Gutzler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy L. Gutzler (nee Haxton)

HOBART, IN - Dorothy L. Gutzler (nee Haxton), age 102 a longtime Hobart resident passed away, Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born in Wheeler, IN to the late Dan and Clara Haxton. On June 8, 1940 Dorothy married Melvin F. Gutzler who preceded her in death. She retired from the Portage Township Schools where she had worked as a Teacher and Reading Consultant. Dorothy was a longtime faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart, a member of Mother's Circle, the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, the International Reading Association, and the Porter County Retired Teacher's Association. Dorothy enjoyed doing crafts, playing pinochle, and being with her grandsons and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Susan) Gutzler of Bradenton, FL; Mark (Donna) Gutzler of Rockford, IL; one brother, Daniel (Ruth) Haxton of Bloomington, IN; six grandsons, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Chapas.

Memorial donations in Dorothy's honor may be made to the Trinity Lutheran School Library or the Trinity Lutheran Church Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Funeral services are Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Drive, Hobart, IN 46342 with Rev. Nathan Kramer officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation is just prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at the church and social distancing will be encouraged. REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel completed arrangements, (219) 942-2109 or www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 9, 2020
Michael and Mark, you were blessed with 2 lovely God-fearing parents. They both left a legacy for so many of us Trinity kids. I am sorry for your loss. You Mom was a sweet lady. May she rest in the arms of Jesus and rejoice with your Dad!
Audrey (Boling) Bianco
September 9, 2020
Deepest sympathy to all of Mrs Gutzler's family. Both her and her Husband held a special place in many Hearts. She will surely be missed.
Terry Kegebein
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved