Dorothy L. Gutzler (nee Haxton)

HOBART, IN - Dorothy L. Gutzler (nee Haxton), age 102 a longtime Hobart resident passed away, Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born in Wheeler, IN to the late Dan and Clara Haxton. On June 8, 1940 Dorothy married Melvin F. Gutzler who preceded her in death. She retired from the Portage Township Schools where she had worked as a Teacher and Reading Consultant. Dorothy was a longtime faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart, a member of Mother's Circle, the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, the International Reading Association, and the Porter County Retired Teacher's Association. Dorothy enjoyed doing crafts, playing pinochle, and being with her grandsons and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Susan) Gutzler of Bradenton, FL; Mark (Donna) Gutzler of Rockford, IL; one brother, Daniel (Ruth) Haxton of Bloomington, IN; six grandsons, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Chapas.

Memorial donations in Dorothy's honor may be made to the Trinity Lutheran School Library or the Trinity Lutheran Church Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Funeral services are Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Drive, Hobart, IN 46342 with Rev. Nathan Kramer officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation is just prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at the church and social distancing will be encouraged. REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel completed arrangements, (219) 942-2109 or www.reesfuneralhomes.com.