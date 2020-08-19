1/
Dorothy (Bejgrowicz) Lopat
Dorothy Lopat (nee Bejgrowicz)

MERRILLVILLE, IN -Dorothy Lopat (nee Bejgrowicz) of Merrillville and formerly a longtime resident of Crown Point; passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

She is survived by her four children: Carol (Vinnie) Vrotny, Joseph (Agata) Lopat, Mary (Dennis) Pax, and Dr. Peter (Bey) Lopat; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband, Joseph; siblings: Cora Stok, Vicky Nemeth, and Anthony Briggs.

Dorothy was a longtime member of St Mary's Catholic Church. She retired as an office manager from St. Anthony Medical Center in Crown Point with over 25 years of service. Dorothy enjoyed the outdoors, especially the wildlife, plants, and flowers in her yard. She also loved to read and write. She was a very devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr, Crown Point) on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 8:45-9:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Church (321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point) at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Pat Kalich officiating. At rest: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Please remember, due to recently enacted state measures, masks MUST be worn while attending her visitation and services. Please bring a mask.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



Published in The Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Gathering
08:45 - 09:45 AM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
