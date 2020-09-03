1/1
Dorothy Lucille Beemsterboer
Dorothy Lucille Beemsterboer

On August 27, 2020, Dorothy Lucille Beemsterboer passed away peacefully after a long illness. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Those who knew her will also remember her elegance, her sharp wit, her generosity of spirit, her wicked good cooking, and her ability to make everyone feel at home in her house. She was an organizational maven, a talented gardener, a skilled interior designer, and an art collector who loved to travel. She read continuously and never went anywhere without a pile of books, and the only sports team she thought was worth watching was the Chicago Cubs. She was known as a kind and compassionate person, but never weak. She did not suffer fools.

Dorothy was most passionate about the well-being of children. She gave her time generously to the Tradewinds Organization (Pirates, Inc.) of Northern Indiana through her many years of volunteer work there. After that, she spent many more years volunteering in the Pediatrics Surgery ward of St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, IL, giving tours to children before they went in for surgery and doing her best to ease any fears they may have had. She was also an active member of PEO, a women's philanthropic organization.

Dorothy is survived by the love of her life, Theodore (Ted), her husband of 67 years; her children: Theodore (Priscilla) Beemsterboer, Elizabeth (Michael) Rogers, and Ann Beemsterboer Oehmen; her three grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren.

A mass celebrating Dorothy's life will be held at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN, at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020. A private burial will take place immediately following at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to any of following organizations that Dorothy supported: Calumet Humane Society in Munster, IN; St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Dyer, IN; or Misericordia (Heart of Mercy) in Chicago, in Dorothy's name.

BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in The Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
September 1, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Dorothy and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
