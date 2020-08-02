Dorothy M. (Francis) Hart

NOBLESVILLE - Dorothy M. (Francis) Hart, age 96 of Noblesville, peacefully passed away on July 29, 2020 at Prairie Lakes Health Campus in Noblesville. She was born on July 8, 1924 to Clarence and Madlyn (Gerth) Francis in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dorothy "Dot" graduated from Atherton High School in 1942. She married Robert J. Hart on February 9, 1946. She was a homemaker for her family and married to Bob for 47 years. Dorothy lived in Merrillville for 60 years before moving to Fishers in 2015. She was a member of St. Peter and Paul Church in Merrillville. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever possible. She was a Meal on Wheels volunteer in Merrillville for 29 years.

Dorothy is survived by her four children: Cheri (Gordon) Kettle, Winter Haven, FL, Craig (Irene) Hart, Fishers, IN, Colleen Hart, Fishers, IN and Chris Hart and partner Kevin Pack, Raleigh, NC; three grandchildren: Shannon (Steven) Long, Winter Haven, FL, Erin (Mark) Lyons, McCordsville, IN, Dr. Ryan (Megan) Hart, Fishers, IN; and great-grandchildren: Jacob, Ella, Grant, Abby, Max, Owen, Jack and Emma, goddaughter, Chrissy Kramer and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 1993 and her two siblings: Wanda Hart and Clarence Herbert (C.H.) Francis.

Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at noon on Friday, August 7, 2020 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to your favorite charity. www.burnsfuneral.com