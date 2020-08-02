1/
Dorothy M. (Francis) Hart
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy M. (Francis) Hart

NOBLESVILLE - Dorothy M. (Francis) Hart, age 96 of Noblesville, peacefully passed away on July 29, 2020 at Prairie Lakes Health Campus in Noblesville. She was born on July 8, 1924 to Clarence and Madlyn (Gerth) Francis in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dorothy "Dot" graduated from Atherton High School in 1942. She married Robert J. Hart on February 9, 1946. She was a homemaker for her family and married to Bob for 47 years. Dorothy lived in Merrillville for 60 years before moving to Fishers in 2015. She was a member of St. Peter and Paul Church in Merrillville. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever possible. She was a Meal on Wheels volunteer in Merrillville for 29 years.

Dorothy is survived by her four children: Cheri (Gordon) Kettle, Winter Haven, FL, Craig (Irene) Hart, Fishers, IN, Colleen Hart, Fishers, IN and Chris Hart and partner Kevin Pack, Raleigh, NC; three grandchildren: Shannon (Steven) Long, Winter Haven, FL, Erin (Mark) Lyons, McCordsville, IN, Dr. Ryan (Megan) Hart, Fishers, IN; and great-grandchildren: Jacob, Ella, Grant, Abby, Max, Owen, Jack and Emma, goddaughter, Chrissy Kramer and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 1993 and her two siblings: Wanda Hart and Clarence Herbert (C.H.) Francis.

Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at noon on Friday, August 7, 2020 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to your favorite charity. www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved