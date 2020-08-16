Dorothy M. James (nee Goetter)

CROWN POINT, IN - Dorothy M. James (nee Goetter), age 89, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Sue James, Jacqueline Marie Siebenthal, Timothy Roger (Sue) James and Lisa (Derek) Kaat; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger James in 2016; parents: Arnold and Vergie Goetter; and brother, Melvin Goetter.

Dorothy was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church, volunteered at St. Anthony Hospital for 20 years and was an avid bridge player. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew her.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12 Noon, with Fr. James Wozniak officiating.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required; and lounge and reception areas are closed, so food donations are not being accepted. You may leave a message or share a memory on Dorothy's online guestbook and at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.