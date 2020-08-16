1/
Dorothy M. (Goetter) James
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy M. James (nee Goetter)

CROWN POINT, IN - Dorothy M. James (nee Goetter), age 89, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Sue James, Jacqueline Marie Siebenthal, Timothy Roger (Sue) James and Lisa (Derek) Kaat; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger James in 2016; parents: Arnold and Vergie Goetter; and brother, Melvin Goetter.

Dorothy was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church, volunteered at St. Anthony Hospital for 20 years and was an avid bridge player. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew her.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12 Noon, with Fr. James Wozniak officiating.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required; and lounge and reception areas are closed, so food donations are not being accepted. You may leave a message or share a memory on Dorothy's online guestbook and at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved