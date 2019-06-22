Dorothy M. Krol (nee Bloomquist)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Dorothy M. Krol (nee Bloomquist) age 97 of East Chicago passed away peacefully Thursday June 20, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Bernal, Arlene (Michael) Biedakiewicz, Bonnie (late Louis) Olar, Stanley J. Krol Jr., Timothy (Pamela) Krol, Theresa (Richard) Figueroa; 14 Grand Children, 21 Great Grandchildren, 7 Great Great Grandchildren; Brothers Dave Berrie and Ben Berrie; Sisters in Law Helen (late Edward) Kostelniak, Dolores Lawinski; Numerous Nieces and Nephews. Preceded in death by Parents and Beloved husband Stanley "Sticker" Krol, grandson Louis Olar Jr.; Great grandson Nathan Sosa and sister Norma Monson.

Friends may visit with the family Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm Street, East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held directly at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Schererville, IN on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM (if attending, please arrive after 10:45 AM) further information, please call (219) 398-0938 or www.oleskapastrickfh.com.

She was born May 14, 1922 in Lake Village, the daughter of Charles Bloomquist and Lucy Bloomquist Berrie, Graduated from Morocco High School and was a member of St. John Cantius Church and also was a long time girl scout leader. Dorothy loved to sew, knit, crochet and work crossword puzzles books. Most of all she enjoyed playing Cards, Yahtzee and Board games with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and devoted her life to her family.