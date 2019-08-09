Dorothy M. Piet (nee Retzlaff)

SAUK VILLAGE, IL - Dorothy M. Piet, nee Retzlaff, age 87, of Sauk Village, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Ernest Piet. Loving mother of Pamela Majewski, Thomas (Mary) Piet, Scot Piet, and the late Randy Piet. Proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Ray (Jean) Retzlaff Jr., the late Lois Day and late Patricia Wheaton. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Wilma Retzlaff. Visitation Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Visitation also Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. James Catholic Church, 22400 Torrence Ave., Sauk Village, IL. Dorothy was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area/RileyHospice House or a . For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com