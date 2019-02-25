Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy M. (Rogala) Rzepczynski.

Dorothy M. Rzepczynski (nee Rogala)

PORTAGE, IN - Dorothy M. Rzepczynski (nee Rogala), age 90, of Portage, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Chesterton Manor. She was born in Gary, Indiana on July 11, 1928 to the late Edward and Anna (nee Knapp) Rogala. Dorothy enjoyed quilting and was a talented embroiderer. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by many.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Linda (William) Uporsky; grandchildren: William (Lisa) Uporsky, Michael (Jessica) Uporsky; great grandchildren: Brenna, Brooke, Brian, Tallon, Baileigh; brother, Robert (Patricia) Rogala; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Rzepczynski; son, Daniel Rzepczynski; brother, Edward Rogala; her parents; and longtime companion and friend, Andy Staples.

