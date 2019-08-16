Dorothy M. Szczepanski

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Dorothy Szczepanski (nee Balon), long time resident of East Chicago, passed on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Fort Wayne, IN in the loving presence of family. She is now reunited with her husband Edward A. Szczepanski (2003), son, Leonard and loved daughter-in-law Carol (Budny) Szczepanski. Beloved Mother of Frank (Candace) of Kihei, HI, Mike (Janie) of Lafayette, Terri (Brian) Lukich of Highland, Ray (Monica) of Paradise, CA, Leonard (1957) in Heaven; Tom of East Chicago, Helen (Steve) Rutkowski of St. John, Rose (Charlie) Hillman of Ft. Wayne and Eddie (Cindy) of Highland. She was Grandma Dorothy to nineteen, an inspiration to fifteen great-grandchildren and Aunt Dorothy to a multitude of nieces and nephews. Her two surviving sisters-in-law are Jean (Rydlewski) and Dorothy (Caruba) Szczepanski.

Dorothy was a long-time member of the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church as a member of the Choir, the Rosary Sodality, the Holy Name Society as well as a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 369. She enjoyed baking, especially with her grandchildren, had a peaceful charm about her and attended daily Mass and prayed the Rosary devoutly as she prayed for us all.

Visitation begins Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday August 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 808 W. 150th St., East Chicago by Msgr. John Siekierski. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Stanislaus St. Cecilia's Choir are appreciated.