Dorothy Mae Teer (nee Saager) CROWN POINT, IN - Dorothy Mae Teer (nee Saager), age 92, of Crown Point, Indiana passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, John Saager and Marie (nee Shultz) Saager; her husband, Percy Lee Teer; her daughter: Debbie (nee Teer) White; and two brothers: Harold and Donald Saager. She is survived by two sons: Larry (Esther) Teer and Ronald (Leslie) Teer; son-in-law: George White; grandchildren: John (Alesia) Teer, Jeff Teer, Jesse (Lauren) Teer, Adam Teer, Drew (Meg) Teer, Jason White, and Robin (nee White) Devries; great-grandchildren: Faith, Ava, Braxton, Nathaniel, and Catherine; brother: Richard (Carol) Saager; sister: Marilyn (Chuck) Koehlert; numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy spent her life caring for others, first as a nurse at Colonial Nursing Home, where she worked until retirement, then as a companion caregiver at St. Anthony's Hospital. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crown Point where she attended regularly, often enjoying brunch with friends following services. An avid believer, she had unwavering faith in God that her family admired. Flowers may be sent to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) or memorials may be given to Wittenburg Village (1200 East Luther Drive, Crown Point. Dorothy's family is planning to honor her at a later time to celebrate her life. Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVCE. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in The Times on May 17, 2020.