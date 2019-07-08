Dorothy Margaret Fancher

CHESTERTON, IN - Dorothy Margaret Fancher, age 97, lifelong Chesterton, IN resident, passed away on July 5, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1921 in Milwaukee, WI to Oscar Friedrich and Dora Auer Friedrich, both of whom preceded her in death. On April 27, 1940, she married Oliver B. Fancher and shared 55 lovely years together before his passing in 1995.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Sandra (Robert) Lawson of Pierceton, IN and daughter-in-law, Lois Fancher (Tom Lee) of Chesterton, IN; her grandchildren: Peter (Jennifer) Lawson of Valparaiso, IN, Cathryn (Dr. Steven) Violanti of Valparaiso, IN, Steven (Chrys) Lawson of Valparaiso, IN, Brian (Candy) Lawson of Colo, IA, Victoria (Stanley) Fancher-Keller of Porter, IN and Glen Fancher of Loveland, CO; her 16 great-grandchildren; and by her 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, Oliver Fancher, Jr. in 1995.

Dorothy was a homemaker and loved to knit and crochet. She made many beautiful items for her family that will always be treasured. She was a passionate reader and crossword puzzle solver. Dorothy was also a member of St. John's United Church in Chesterton, IN.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN with Reverend Aaron Ban officiating. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. Dorothy will have a combined visitation with her beloved sister-in-law, Helen Slont, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at White-Love Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be given to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or to the , 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46250. Memories may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.