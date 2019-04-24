Dorothy Marie Drowns (nee Zygmunt)

(1933-2018) Dorothy Marie Drowns, age 85 of Bonsall, CA passed away peacefully on May 28, 2018. She was born April 24, 1933 in Calumet City, IL to Ted and Bertha (Kaczmarski) Zygmunt.

Dorothy is survived by loving husband, Robert; son, David Benak; brother, Pete (late Helen) Ziemkowski; sister, Norma (late Dale) Snowdon; four step children, five step grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Julie Benak. Dorothy was a 1951 graduate of Thornton Fractional Township High School and graduated Milwaukee-Downer College in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy. She worked for several years as an occupational therapist at San Diego County Children's Mental Health Facility and later as a realtor. During this time Dorothy and her husband tended their 20 acre avocado grove in Bonsall.

After a memorial service at Pioneer Ocean View United Church of Christ on June 16, 2018, Dorothy's ashes were laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego.