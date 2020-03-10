Dorothy Marie Hudson (nee Meek)

SOUTH BEND, IN - Dorothy Marie Hudson (nee Meek) passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. Dorothy was born on December 5, 1928 in Hammond, IN to George and Esther (Paulson) Meek. She and her older brother James were lovingly raised from an early age by her grandparents William and Rachel (Schearer) Paulson in the Hessville District of Hammond. Dorothy graduated from Hammond High School in 1947 and it was there she met the love of her life Gerald (Jerry) Hudson. They were married at Concordia Lutheran Church in Hammond in 1949 and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last year amongst family in South Bend. Dorothy and Jerry were members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church since moving to South Bend 20 years ago.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother James Meek, sister and brother-in-laws Arlene and George Hacker, and dear son Bruce Hudson in 2012. She is survived by husband Jerry, son Craig (Lori) Hudson, daughter-in-law Karen Hudson, grandchildren Jessica (Andrew) Winkler, Sam (Allison) Hudson, Rebecca Hudson, Michael Hudson, brother-in-law Ron (Shirley) Richter, sister Alice, and many nieces and nephews.In her early years Dorothy balanced her time being a stay-at-home mom and working part time as personal secretary to Robert DuBois (DuBois Engineering, Dynamic Corp. and the Association of Iron and Steel Executives). Dorothy developed many close friendships throughout the years especially her dear friends Sherry; and Izzy, Pat and Alice, aka the "Bunco Club Girls", whom survive. Dorothy and Jerry loved traveling having visited 46 U.S. states including trips to Hawaii and Europe. They especially enjoyed traveling to Door County, WI with dear friends Barbara and Jay. Dorothy enjoyed counted cross-stitching and made dozens of pictorial applications and Christmas stockings for family and close friends and knitted numerous baby blankets. She and Jerry attended many Purdue football games and loved watching Purdue and IU basketball and the Bears.

Visitation will be held at BUBB FUNERAL CHAPEL, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, IN on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). A committal service will be held at Chapel Lawn Cemetery on Saturday March 14, 2020 promptly at 11:00 a.m. (Central Time). Burial will immediately follow. Rev. Steven Latzke, Pastor will preside. Family and friends are invited to meet at the cemetery south chapel located just inside the main gates of the cemetery located at 8178 S. Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN.

The family wishes to thank Southern Care Hospice and their amazing staff of caring professionals, Always Best Care-Michiana and their staff of compassionate caregivers. It is the family's wish that, in lieu of flowers, friends and family consider memorial contributions in Dorothy's name to Grace Foundation(Hospice) (1626 E. Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545); or Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer (805 S. 29th Street, South Bend, IN 46615).