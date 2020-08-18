Dorothy Mravinac

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Dorothy Mravinac age 88, of Schererville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her son, Frank (Patricia) Mravinac; daughter, Michele (late, Mark) Schmanke; grandson, Kirk (Kirby) Mravinac; two great grandchildren, Dylan and Sawyer; special cousin, Stephanie Spolarich; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends; brother in law, John Mravinac and sister in law, Ann (late, Andy) Boer. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Mravinac, parents, John and Anna Lukacek; siblings, Elizabeth Lukacek, John (late, Cookie) Lukacek and Anna Mae (late, Walter) Pieszchala.

Dorothy was a graduate of EC Washington High School. She spent many years with The Club Ladies, was a member of the 1st Catholic Slovak Ladies and the Lodge 170 Croatian Senior Bingo. She was involved in the Harborites Mother's Club and was a strong supporter of Tamburitza music and Hoosier Hrvati. Dorothy loved to travel and spend time with her best friends, Bobbi, Joyce and Cookie on jaunts to local casinos. She was the perfect hostess and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother (Baba), great grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She had a zest for life and her sparkling blue eyes and smile it up a room.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Share Foundation http://www.sharefoundation.org/donations-giving/.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM directly at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1 W Wilhelm Street, Schererville, IN 46375, IN with Rev. Martin J. Dobrzynski officiating. Services conclude at the church. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Those attending visitation and church are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol.

