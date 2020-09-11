1/
Dorothy N. Roediger
Dorothy N. Roediger

HOBART, IN - Dorothy N. Roediger, age 80, a Hobart resident of 20 years, passed away September 9, 2020. She attended church at Trinity Lutheran and was a member of the Lions Club. Dorothy worked at First Midwest Bank in Gary. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. Dorothy will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her son Joseph; husband Ronald. Dorothy is survived by her son Keith (Jessica); grandchildren Joseph, Rebecka, and William; sister Doris Richardson; many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart). www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
