GRIFFITH, IN - Dorothy Novakovich of Griffith, formerly of South Chicago passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. Dorothy was born on December 29, 1924 in Coello, IL. She married Michael Novakovich on December 13, 1945. She is survived by her loving children: Georgene Tavoletti, Dawn (Tom) Fleming, Michael (Barb) Novakovich and devoted sister, Mildred Hallberg; nine grandchildren: Lisa (Stan) Tavoletti, Tricia (Dave) Lahmann, Gary (Stephanie) Tavoletti, Peter Batinic, John (Steve) Hallberg, Tommy Fleming, Loreen (Lindsay) Batinic, Samantha (Dan) Laingren, Mike Novakovich, Melissa (Cheryl) Novakovich, Brian (Brooke) Batinic, Steve (Stevie) Fleming; 11 great grandchildren: Lauren, Brianna, Connor, Paige, Nicholas, Dominic, Rowan, Andrew, Gabriella, Jackson, Oliver; special friend, Jonny Todd, numerous relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Novakovich; brothers: Steve Ivancovich and Sam Ivancovich. Dorothy was an avid baker, loved cooking and most of all being a grandmother and great grandmother. She was a top shopper and could out shop anyone. She enjoyed family gatherings, gardening and 40 years of spending time with her Serbian Bunco club divas.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Griffith Lutheran Church, 1000 N Broad Street, Griffith, IN from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, service beginning at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dunes Hospice, duneshospicellc.com. Arrangements by LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME (219)322-6616.