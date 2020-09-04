1/
Dorothy Nowakowski Vicari
Dorothy Nowakowski Vicari

BLOOMINGTON, IL/FORMERLY OF DYER, IN - Dorothy Nowakowski Vicari, age 100, formerly of Dyer died peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Bloomington, IL. She is survived by daughters Laurel Vicari Krol of Florida, Georgianne (Elwin) Schau of Illinois, Dorothea Vicari (Thomas) Duncan of Ohio, grandsons Aaron (Kim) Schau, Ryan (Tara) Schau and Tom (Kristin) Schau, and great grandchildren Andrew, Danielle and Griffin. Preceded in death by husband Charles R. Vicari.

She was very proud that she graduated from James H. Bowen High School in January 1937 at the age of 16; two years earlier than expected. It was at this time that the Great Depression soured her dreams of college. Years later, she was adamant that her daughters would all go to college and finish with a degree. She excelled in many subjects, one of which was journalism. Even after she married, she was offered a job at the Chicago Sun-Times which she declined, due to pragmatic reasons, as WWII ended and she moved with her husband to Indiana. When she and her husband moved to Dyer, Indiana, Dorothy was employed at the then, Dyer Hospital, Kahler Middle School and finally at the Town of Dyer. Her personal interests were eclectic and included art, natural history, gardening, religions, literature. Her natural curiosity had no boundaries.

A Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church 440 Joliet St., Dyer will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. www.fagenmiller.com



Published in The Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
1920 Hart Street
Dyer, IN 46311
(219) 865-2881
