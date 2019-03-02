Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Nona" Posilovich.

DYER, IN - Dorothy "Nona" Posilovich, age 97. Passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 after a short illness.

She is survived by her devoted children: Claude (Barbara) Posilovich, Sonia (Edward) Witkus, and AnnMarie (Matthew) Rescan; dear Nona to her caring grandchildren Steve Posilovich, Jean (Paul) Stephenson, Laura (Jonathan) Aharrah, Dan (Jess) Witkus, Natalie (Daniel) Tatick, and Stephanie Rescan; cherished great grandchildren Nik and Ava Posilovich, Vinny and Olive Stephenson, Kevin and Marty Aharrah, and baby Tatick due in July; brother Karlo (Maryanna) Africh. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Steve, her eldest son Sergio and infant son Darko.

Dorothy was an avid gardener and enjoyed mowing her lawn well into her 90's. She was an excellent cook with her Italian and Croatian roots and she loved to travel. She immigrated to America in 1956 with her husband and three children and everything they owned in a steamer trunk. They arrived in Chicago and settled on the "East Side". She always said "God Bless America". Dorothy moved to Dyer in 1996 and loved her new home and garden. She outlived most of her original neighbors and friends.

Please omit flowers even though she loved them. Dorothy would have appreciated a donation to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Visitation Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 am DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.