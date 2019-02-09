Dorothy R. Ogiego

HOBART, IN - Dorothy R. Ogiego, age 97, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Lincolnshire in Merrillville. She was born in Gary, IN on December 3, 1921 to the late Barney and Mary (nee Soy) Bartkowski. She was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church in New Chicago, American Legion Auxiliary, Post 207 in Merrillville, and the Polish Women's Alliance. In her free time she enjoyed making beautiful crafts out of egg cartons.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Bill Ogiego; grandchildren, Victoria Lynn Sul Ogiego, William S. Ogiego, Laura Lynn (Joe) Brown; siblings in law, Glenn (Eleanor) Evans, Lorraine Gospodarek; godchild, Joann Epple; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Kelly" Ogiego; sister, Bernice (John) Skarbek; and her parents.

Memorial visitation will take place Monday, February 11, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Dorothy will be laid to rest with a burial of cremains on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Rd. Portage, IN 46368. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.