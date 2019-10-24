Dorothy R. Tobin

MUNSTER, IN - Dorothy R. Tobin of Munster passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Kathleen Tobin, Mary Beth Stanek, Maureen Tobin, John (Rhonda) Tobin, and Patricia (Darrin) Davis. She was a loving grandmother to Katherine Schlesinger, Daniel Schlesinger, Samuel Schlesinger, Grace Tobin, Madeline Tobin, Maya Davis, and Eleanor Davis. She is also survived by four sisters: MaryAnn Barber, Patricia Homrich, Jeanne Marrs, and Pamela (Dennis) Danko. She was preceded in death by her husband John Gerard "Jack" Tobin, her parents Joseph and Rose Reinert, her brothers Peter Reinert and Thomas Reinert, and son-in-law Mark Stanek.

Dorothy attended St. Joseph Elementary School and Bishop Noll Institute. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Dorothy also served her community volunteering for various organizations.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Father Declan McNicholas celebrating the mass. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave. Merrillville, IN.

Donations may be made to the in Dorothy's loving memory.

