Dorothy R. Tobin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy R. Tobin.
Service Information
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dorothy R. Tobin

MUNSTER, IN - Dorothy R. Tobin of Munster passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Kathleen Tobin, Mary Beth Stanek, Maureen Tobin, John (Rhonda) Tobin, and Patricia (Darrin) Davis. She was a loving grandmother to Katherine Schlesinger, Daniel Schlesinger, Samuel Schlesinger, Grace Tobin, Madeline Tobin, Maya Davis, and Eleanor Davis. She is also survived by four sisters: MaryAnn Barber, Patricia Homrich, Jeanne Marrs, and Pamela (Dennis) Danko. She was preceded in death by her husband John Gerard "Jack" Tobin, her parents Joseph and Rose Reinert, her brothers Peter Reinert and Thomas Reinert, and son-in-law Mark Stanek.

Dorothy attended St. Joseph Elementary School and Bishop Noll Institute. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Dorothy also served her community volunteering for various organizations.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Father Declan McNicholas celebrating the mass. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave. Merrillville, IN.

Donations may be made to the in Dorothy's loving memory.

Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.