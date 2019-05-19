Dorothy Ruth Sandidge (King) (nee Bailey)

HAMMOND, IN - Dorothy Ruth Sandidge, (King) nee Bailey, age 92 of Hammond, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.

She is survived by her children: Dennis (Judy) King, Nancy (Greg) Kelley, Wilma (Eric) Baran: daughter-in-law Rose (late Don) Sandidge; nine grandchildren Billy (Deanna) Sandidge, David (Kari) King, Heather (Ryan) Schmidt, Sherry Doranski, Brian Kennedy, Erica Baran, Tony Baran, Randy Baran, Alex Baran; ten great grandchildren, Katie, William, Courtney, Rikki, Owen, JJ, Paige, Allison, Luke, and Drew; great-great grandchildren Lilly and McKenzie; siblings: James Bailey, Raymond Bailey, Levada Harris, Janie Lallos. Preceded in death by her husbands, Johnnie King and Wilbur Sandidge; son, Don Sandidge; and six siblings.

Funeral services Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with minister Dan Hendon officiating. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Visitation Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Ruth enjoyed her church, her family, crafts and reading. She was an amazing, funny person that was beloved by many, including her neighbors and those that considered her their second mom/grandmom. She will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to , would be appreciated.