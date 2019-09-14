Dorothy Schoenbeck

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Dorothy Schoenbeck

CROWN POINT, IN - Dorothy Schoenbeck, age 94 of Crown Point, passed away September 9, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Dorothy will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil.

Dorothy is survived by her loving son, Gerald (Lois); granddaughter, Melissa. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Zion United Church of Christ, 14804 West 113th Ave, Dyer, IN. Interment at Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery. Donations may be made to Dunes Hospice at www.duneshospicellc.com. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Sept. 14, 2019
