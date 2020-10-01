Dorothy Seefurth

MUNSTER, IN - Dorothy Seefurth, age 85, passed away on September 28, 2020 after suffering a massive stroke a few days earlier. She is survived by her loving daughters, Pam (Jeff) Bryant and Sue (Dan) Strauch; and her cherished grandchildren, Sara, Eric, and Alyssa Townsend and Ryne Strauch. Dorothy's family was the center of her life and she loved them beyond words.

Dorothy was born in Riceville, TN on December 27, 1934. She grew up in Jacksonville, AR as a curly, red-haired, feisty girl. Dorothy was homecoming queen at Jacksonville High School. Here she was a popular "people person" loved by all for her kindness, generosity, fun nature, love of life and her warm smile.

While working at the Jacksonville Dairy Queen she met a Chicago boy, Ron Seefurth, and they were married on June 2, 1955. They moved to Northwest Indiana where they had two daughters, Pam and Susan. Dorothy worked at Calumet National Bank as a bank teller for the years prior to starting a family and again when her girls were in college. She retired in 1997.

After Ron passed away in 2002, Dorothy became very active in Ridge United Methodist Church. She was a greeter, an usher, enjoyed Bible study, working at the soup kitchen, driving people to appointments, taking her friends for groceries, and visiting people in the hospital and nursing homes. Mom thrived on helping others and making those around her happy. When her mother Tessie needed care in an Alzheimer facility, she visited her each and every day for years until her passing at 99 years old. Dorothy was devoted to caring for everyone.

In 2013, a wonderful man, John Higley entered her life. They shared a true love story and enjoyed their final years spending time together traveling across the country, attending operas, doing puzzles, gardening, and watching TV together holding hands. John preceded her in death last January. Dorothy will be missed dearly by her family and so many others.

A Celebration of her Life will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in an outdoor, socially-distanced setting at Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Avenue, Munster, IN. Please wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to Ridge United Methodist Church.

www.kishfuneralhome.net