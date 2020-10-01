1/1
Dorothy Seefurth
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Seefurth

MUNSTER, IN - Dorothy Seefurth, age 85, passed away on September 28, 2020 after suffering a massive stroke a few days earlier. She is survived by her loving daughters, Pam (Jeff) Bryant and Sue (Dan) Strauch; and her cherished grandchildren, Sara, Eric, and Alyssa Townsend and Ryne Strauch. Dorothy's family was the center of her life and she loved them beyond words.

Dorothy was born in Riceville, TN on December 27, 1934. She grew up in Jacksonville, AR as a curly, red-haired, feisty girl. Dorothy was homecoming queen at Jacksonville High School. Here she was a popular "people person" loved by all for her kindness, generosity, fun nature, love of life and her warm smile.

While working at the Jacksonville Dairy Queen she met a Chicago boy, Ron Seefurth, and they were married on June 2, 1955. They moved to Northwest Indiana where they had two daughters, Pam and Susan. Dorothy worked at Calumet National Bank as a bank teller for the years prior to starting a family and again when her girls were in college. She retired in 1997.

After Ron passed away in 2002, Dorothy became very active in Ridge United Methodist Church. She was a greeter, an usher, enjoyed Bible study, working at the soup kitchen, driving people to appointments, taking her friends for groceries, and visiting people in the hospital and nursing homes. Mom thrived on helping others and making those around her happy. When her mother Tessie needed care in an Alzheimer facility, she visited her each and every day for years until her passing at 99 years old. Dorothy was devoted to caring for everyone.

In 2013, a wonderful man, John Higley entered her life. They shared a true love story and enjoyed their final years spending time together traveling across the country, attending operas, doing puzzles, gardening, and watching TV together holding hands. John preceded her in death last January. Dorothy will be missed dearly by her family and so many others.

A Celebration of her Life will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in an outdoor, socially-distanced setting at Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Avenue, Munster, IN. Please wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to Ridge United Methodist Church.

www.kishfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Ridge United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved