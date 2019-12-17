Dorothy T. Zubrick

HOBART, IN - Dorothy T. Zubrick, age 93, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Sharon (late George) Basta, Beverly Guzman, Linda (Michael) Surman, Allan (Arlene) Bowie, Jim (Kirsten) Bishop, John (Jasmina) Bishop, Paul Bishop, Chris (Bryan) Roye, Eugene Walker, Carol (Mike) Kaczur, Sharon Razumich and Barbara Fedorchak. Dorothy was also survived by her loving poodle, Gigi.

Preceded in death by her parents: Anton and Franciska Wojtkowiak and husband, George Zubrick.

Dorothy was a lifelong parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville, IN. She enjoyed many crafts including knitting and ceramics. She was a superior baker as well.

Dorothy will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m. with prayers from RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) beginning at 9:15 a.m. to SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN 46410) for mass at 10:00 a.m. Rev. James Meade officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with prayer service beginning at 6:00 p.m.

For information please call 219-980-1141.