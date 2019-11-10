Pastor Dorris M. Dunlap

PORTER, IN - Pastor Dorris M. Dunlap, of Porter, IN, entered into the presence of Jesus, her Savior on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the age of 81, after a short illness.

She was born in the coal fields of rural Muhlenberg County, KY on February 1, 1938, to the late Richard and Irene Ford. Dorris was the second of five children. At an early age Dorris gave her life to her heavenly Father and never once wavered from those values and convictions throughout her life. In 1956, she married the love of her life, Franklin "D" Dunlap. In 1984, Dorris was ordained as a minister and soon became pastor of Christian Assembly Church of Portage, IN (currently known as Living Word Sanctuary in Valparaíso). Not only did she pastor but she was involved in local community efforts to make it a better place. Dorris was a believer of the need of revival and thrived for Heaven to invade earth on a daily basis. Her faith in God and love for others never faltered.

Dorris is survived by her husband of 63 years Franklin "D" Dunlap; three children: Joel (Karen) Dunlap, Jon (Mary) Dunlap, and Jennifer (Rick) Donelson. She was adored by her nine grandchildren: Kristy, Katie, Rachel, Travis, Michael, Matthew, Liz, Amber, and Alec. Dorris cherished time with her eight great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her two younger brothers: Harold (Lana) Ford and Richard (Peggy) Ford both of Kentucky and her congregation at Living Word Sanctuary in Valparaiso.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Living Word Sanctuary (737 North S.R. 149, Valparaiso).