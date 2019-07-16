Dorris W. Campbell

DYER, IN - Dorris W Campbell, age 89, of Dyer, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Betty Campbell; children Gail (John) Lesniewski, Dan (Linda) Campbell, Cindy Calabrese, and Dave Campbell; 10 grandsons; 11 great grandchildren; and sisters Joyce Rice, Juanita Fazekas, Patricia (Raymond) Cooper, and Peggy (Tommy) Starnes. He was preceded in death by his brother Johnny Campbell.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart Street in Dyer, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial Memory Lane Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Dorris was an engineer for the Erie Lackawanna and Conrail Railroads for 42 years. He was a member of the Winamac Old Auto Club, Write On Hoosiers, Shriners, and the Ford V-8 Club. He enjoyed writing and gardening but his true passion was his grandchildren and great grandchildren. www.fagenmiller.com