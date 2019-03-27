Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas A. Johnson.

Douglas A. Johnson

WHEATFIELD, IN - Douglas A. Johnson, 67 years, of Wheatfield, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on March 25, 2019. He was born in Gary, IN to Sherman and Elizabeth (McAnally) Johnson on May 10, 1951. On August 23, 1969, he married the love of his life, Sharon Anderson. Douglas worked as a pipe cutter, and was a comedian. He loved making his family laugh, and loved watching comedy. He was a fan of bowling and fishing, enjoyed scratch offs and playing poker. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears, and he especially loved his family.

Douglas is survived by his loving family, wife of 48 years: Sharon, children: Lorrie (Hart) Roberts, Jeremiah (Diane) Johnson, and Chad Johnson, grandchildren: Steven, Nichole, Tatianna, Anderson, Benjamin, Charlotte, Sydnee, Sebastyen, and Sopia, and his sister: Donna McFee. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Elizabeth, and his brother, Dennis Johnson.

A family celebration will take place at a later time.