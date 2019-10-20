Douglas Drever (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
EVARTS FUNERAL HOME - Evarts
119 N Bridge Street
Evarts, KY
40828
(606)-837-2119
Obituary
Douglas Drever

EVARTS, KY - Douglas Drever, 88, of Evarts passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 17, 1931 in Evarts. Doug was a retired mechanic for Inland Steel #3 Coal Strip in Indiana, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a member of Cochran Masonic Lodge #217 F. & A.M. in Indiana and Yocum Masonic Lodge #897 F. & A.M. He believed in the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey Drever and his second wife, Linda Drever; two children, Jerry and Rick Drever; and one sister, Pat Bumgardener.

Survivors include five children, Ken Drever and wife, Linda, Valparaiso, IN; Marsha Schiff, Evarts; Susan Karlock and husband Bill, Blue Ridge, GA; Doug Drever and wife, Laura, St. John, IN; and Donna Bogan and husband, Bill, Knox, IN. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

To honor his wishes the family has selected cremation and no services have been scheduled.

EVARTS FUNERAL HOME of Evarts Kentucky is in charge of his arrangments.
Published in The Times on Oct. 20, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
