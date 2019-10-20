Douglas Drever

EVARTS, KY - Douglas Drever, 88, of Evarts passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 17, 1931 in Evarts. Doug was a retired mechanic for Inland Steel #3 Coal Strip in Indiana, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a member of Cochran Masonic Lodge #217 F. & A.M. in Indiana and Yocum Masonic Lodge #897 F. & A.M. He believed in the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey Drever and his second wife, Linda Drever; two children, Jerry and Rick Drever; and one sister, Pat Bumgardener.

Survivors include five children, Ken Drever and wife, Linda, Valparaiso, IN; Marsha Schiff, Evarts; Susan Karlock and husband Bill, Blue Ridge, GA; Doug Drever and wife, Laura, St. John, IN; and Donna Bogan and husband, Bill, Knox, IN. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

To honor his wishes the family has selected cremation and no services have been scheduled.

EVARTS FUNERAL HOME of Evarts Kentucky is in charge of his arrangments.