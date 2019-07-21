Douglas E. Handley

HAMMOND, IN - Douglas E. Handley, 88, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Caroline; five children, Alan, Dennis, John, and Elden (Cindy) Saeger, and Doug (Carrie) Handley; eight adoring grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous additional loving family members and friends. Douglas was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Saeger.

Friends are invited to visit with the family for a Celebration of Life Gathering from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM on Monday, July 22, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322. A Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will be held at 6:30 PM at the funeral home, immediately following the Gathering. A Graveside Service will be held at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Douglas' honor may be made to Elks National Foundation, via Highland Elks Lodge #981, 3120 45th St., Highland, IN 46322. Douglas proudly served his country in Korea, for the United States Army and was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, Windrich Chapter. He also was a member of the American Legion, Post 369 in East Chicago, as well as the Elks Lodge in Highland.For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.