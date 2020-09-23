Douglas Earl Eldridge

PINELLAS PARK, FL - Douglas Earl Eldridge, age 68 of Pinellas Park, Fl, and formerly of Griffith IN, passed away September 21, 2020. He was a member of the Skyview Church of Christ in Pinellas Park FL. Douglas was a retired bricklayer-Union Local 6. He graduated from Griffith High School, Class of 1970. Douglas enjoyed world traveling, visiting Thailand in particular, and was a classic car collector. He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Irene Eldridge.

Douglas is survived by his son, Douglas Eldridge; daughters: Kelly Eldridge, Jamie (Matthew) Beery, Leslie (Alan) Butler; grandson, Benjamin Beery; sister, Alice Sue Lanning; brother, James Ronald Eldridge; three nieces and one nephew.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com