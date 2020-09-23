1/
Douglas Earl Eldridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Douglas Earl Eldridge

PINELLAS PARK, FL - Douglas Earl Eldridge, age 68 of Pinellas Park, Fl, and formerly of Griffith IN, passed away September 21, 2020. He was a member of the Skyview Church of Christ in Pinellas Park FL. Douglas was a retired bricklayer-Union Local 6. He graduated from Griffith High School, Class of 1970. Douglas enjoyed world traveling, visiting Thailand in particular, and was a classic car collector. He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Irene Eldridge.

Douglas is survived by his son, Douglas Eldridge; daughters: Kelly Eldridge, Jamie (Matthew) Beery, Leslie (Alan) Butler; grandson, Benjamin Beery; sister, Alice Sue Lanning; brother, James Ronald Eldridge; three nieces and one nephew.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral
11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved