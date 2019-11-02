Douglas J. Schmeltz (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
46303
(219)-374-5518
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
Liturgy
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
7396 W Johnson Rd
Michigan City, IN
Obituary
Douglas J. Schmeltz

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Douglas J. Schmeltz, age 65, of Cedar Lake, passed away October 31, 2019, the only son of John and Irene (Stayback) Schmeltz. He is survived by his wife, Evangeline "Angie" (Mixis) Schmeltz; children, Melissa (Adam) Phelps and Richard (Cristi) Schmeltz; grandchildren, Iain and Alexandra Phelps.

Friends may greet the family on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral liturgy will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 7396 W. Johnson Rd., Michigan City, Father Lev Wawrzyniak, officiating. Interment to follow at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City.

Douglas was a loving son, husband, and father. He was a member of the Lion's club for over 30 years. Douglas retired from SACO Industries.

Published in The Times on Nov. 2, 2019
