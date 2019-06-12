Douglas John Meyer

AUGUSTA, WV - Douglas John Meyer, 74, of Augusta, WV passed away on Saturday June 8, 2019 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.

Born on September 2, 1944 in Hammond, he was the son of the late Leroy J. Meyer and Edna Artibey Meyer.

Douglas was a trucking broker, loving husband, father and grandfather.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brett A. Meyer.

Surviving is his wife, Linda (Anderson) Meyer, a son Darran J. Meyer and wife Charlotte Nail Meyer of Vinemont, AL, daughter-in-heart, Catherine E. Haines (Kenny) of Augusta, brother-in-law, James R. Anderson and wife Mina Anderson, Rensselaer, IN; four grandchildren, Alexis C. Timbrook, Brandon L. Timbrook, Christopher Meyer, Faith S. Solecki, and two great-grandchildren, Addison G. Timbrook and Allison F. Timbrook.

All services will be private and being handled by McKEE FUNERAL HOME, AUGUSTA, WV.