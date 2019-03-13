Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Johnson.

Douglas Johnson

HAMMOND, IN -

Douglas Johnson, age 92, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Linda Hargrove (Teddy); his grandchildren: Deanna Hargrove (Scott), Carrie Rozwara (Scott), Robert Johnson (Sue), Darryl Johnson, Shelly Foust (Jeff), Shawn Johnson (Marsha), and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Laura Johnson, and his loving sons Robert Johnson (Mary) and Loren Johnson (Maurece) and his loving grandson Allan Johnson .

Douglas was an ironworker and a member of Local 395 for 70 years. Doug was an avid Chicago White Sox fan and enjoyed retirement with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed forever. It is a sad day here on earth but he is rejoicing with those who preceded him in death.

Friends are invited to visit with Doug's family Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 P.M., KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN. Funeral services will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME with interment to follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Please visit www.kuiperfh.com.