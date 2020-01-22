Douglas K. Clark

LOWELL, IN - Douglas K. Clark, age 67, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving daughter, Amanda (Daniel) Colon; cherished grandchildren: Austin, Alexander and Adam; brothers, Joel (Chris) and Scott Clark. Doug is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

Preceded in death by his parents: Douglas and Reva Clark; wife, Helenann Clark and brother, Larry Clark.

Douglas retired from the Lake County Sherriff's department after 25 years of service. He was an avid gun collector and loved going to sniper training and cooking for the guys. Douglas's daughter and grandchildren were his world. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, January 24, 2020 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For information call 219-736-5840.