Douglas M. Poston

HOBART, IN - Douglas M. Poston, age 76, of Hobart, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born on September 7, 1942 in Bristol, Virginia to the late Ray and Maude Poston. He had a great love for his country and enlisted in the United States Army as soon as he graduated high school. He proudly served his country fighting in the infantry in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 454 in New Chicago. Doug retired from Arcelor Mittal where he worked as a Switchman. He was always willing to help out his neighbors and will be remembered as the best dad, best grandpa and best husband a family could ever ask for.He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Poston; daughters, Krista Poston and Kim Bermingham; son, Doug Poston II; grandchildren, Erin Poston, Tracy Bermingham, Brianna Smith, Sarita Smith, Wesley Bermingham; one great granddaughter, Sofia Gomez; sisters, Bernice Burkett and Christine Green.He was preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Bermingham; and siblings, Dorothy Broyles, Edith Hall, Utah Poston, Curley Poston, Ray Poston.

A funeral service for Doug will take place Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. He will be laid to rest at Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.