Douglas N. Lemster

SOUTHAMPTON, PA - Douglas N. Lemster, 63, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Southampton, PA, surrounded by the presence of loved ones. He was born on April 14, 1956 to William and Carrie (Shupe) Lemster. A graduate of Valparaiso High School, Doug earned a degree in electronics from Valparaiso Technical Institute. He worked for ten years at U.S. Steel in Gary, IN, before pursuing a career in medical service and sales. Douglas was active at Christ Lutheran Church, Valparaiso, IN, where he taught Sunday School for many years and served on the properties committee. Doug was never happier than when he was spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends, riding his John Deere tractor, tending his sheep, or training/raising his Belgian Malinois dogs. Doug's great sense of curiosity and desire to get to know others was a gift that endeared him to many. There was a genuineness about Doug that created a sphere of comfort and safety expanded to those around him. Always quick to volunteer, no task was too small or too big for him.

He leaves his wife of 27 years, Cynthia Ann (Dary) Russell, sons Niel, Longville, MN; Joshua (Elizabeth), Phoenix, AZ; Stephen (Crystal), Phoenix, AZ; Blair Russell (Gina Hoover), Alexandria, VA; and daughter Allison Orach (Jason), San Jose, CA and five grandchildren (Ella Lemster, Carter Lemster, Olivia Lemster, Norman Orach, and Julian Russell), nieces, nephews, and many close friends and family. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents William and Carrie Lemster, brother Robert Lemster, sisters Marilynn "Jean" (Leslie) Krause and Karen Brown.

The community visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 N. Campbell Street in Valparaiso, IN, with the service to begin at 11:30 a.m., Rev. Freda Scales presiding. A lunch will follow immediately after the service. A private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Douglas' family would be grateful for donations to Christ Lutheran Church, the , or a .