Dragan Vjestica

MUNSTER, IN - Dragan Vjestica age 57, of Munster, passed away on June 21, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sue; daughters Stevanija and Alexandra; mother, Andjelka (husband late Bogdan); brother, Milos (Tatyana) and children Adam and Sophia; aunts, Gina (late Petar) Bambic and Ankica (late Dan) Urosevic; cousins Pete and Rudy Bambic, Judy Pieszchala; Kumovi Mane and Sonja Ogrizovic. Preceded in death by his father Bogdan and brother Dusan.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville. Father Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Dragan's family on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Pomen prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Dragan was the owner of VAM Labs and a IU Graduate-Chemistry Degree and a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville.