She is survived by her loving mother Ljubica; brother, Milan Ljubica; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and Kumovi.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at The Most Holy Mother of God Monastery Church in Grayslake, IL. Friends are invited to visit with Dragica's family on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Pomen prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Dragica was a graduate of the University of Chicago and a graduate of Kent Law School. She was a founder of the Balac Law Group in Chicago and a member of the IL Serbian Bar Association.



