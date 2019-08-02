Draginja Kalaba

CROWN POINT, IN - Draginja Kalaba known by many as Draga Kalaba, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on February 25, 1934 to the late Stojan and Danica Lukac in Selo Dabrina, Glina, formerly Yugoslavia. In 1969, she came to the United States and the eventually settled in Lake County. Draga was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral also a member of Kolo Sestara and a retired employee of the Arthur Winer. In addition, she will be remembered for her gifted sewing skills and warm personality.

Draga was preceded in death by her son Milan and husband of 60 years Stojan. Draga is survived by her daughter, Nada (Rade) Ostojic and daughter-in-law, Jelena Kalaba her siblings, sister Ljuba (Milan) Mamula of Crown Point, sister Milka (Zivko) Ostojic of Dabrina, brother Stojan (Dara) Lukac of Srbija as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many other relatives, nieces, nephews, Kumovi, and family friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 directly at 10:00 a.m. at St Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 8700 Taft St., Merrillville. V. Rev Aleksandar Novakovic officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information please call Mileva or David at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (219) 736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.