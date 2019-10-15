Dreama A. Jeffries

HAMMOND, IN - "Where there is grief, there was so much love." Dreama was such a compassionate mother, loving wife, and phenomenal friend. The privilege to know her gave the ability to laugh hysterically and love unconditionally.

Dreama A. Jeffries age 59 of Hammond, passed away on Thursday October 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 18 years William "Bill"; children Dana (Tom) Radtke, Dan (Nikki) Jeffries, Amy (Taylor) Harper, Jeremy (Gabrielle Sparano) Jeffries; grandsons Tyler, Ian, and James; sister Lynda (Ed) Buss and by several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Bernice Elder, brothers Charlie and Robert Duane, and by her lifetime friend Pam Vanschoyk.

Dreama was a Tax preparer for H&R Block for over 24 years. She enjoyed traveling with and to family, listening to concerts in the park, attending events with her church friends, and walking at Wicker Park. Dreama made sure she attended all her children and grandchildren's sporting events, even going to other games of family and friends' children. Every birthday, holiday, and moment was made special by Dreama. She was always thinking of new adventures to go on with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

Dreama would want us to focus on gratitude, joy and strength in this hard time. We hope that for every painful thought there are 100 memories that make you smile.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Steven Sluder officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday October 16, from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue Griffith.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to honor Dreama's memory. For more information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.