Dusanka Gavrilovic
Dusanka Gavrilovic

HOMER GLEN, IL - Dusanka Gavrilovic, late of Homer Glen, IL, formerly of Hot Springs, AR, passed away on September 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Svetozar. Loving mother of Olga (Jovo) Grbic, Vera (Don Hedeker) and Ron (Xenia) Gavrilovic. Adored grandmother of Kristina Grbic-Nolan, Nikola Grbic, and Ava Hedeker, great-grandmother of twins, Violet and Rose, Fond aunt of Ivan and Dana. Member of St. Simeon Church Kolo.

Please Note - COVID-19 State and Local Mandates, Face Masks and Social Distancing is required in the Monastery and also at the Graveside.

Funeral Services Monday September 28, 2020 DIRECTLY at New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery, Third Lake, IL. Dusanka will lie in state from 10:15 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. Interment Monastery Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations To 28 Jun.org for Medical and Humanitarian Aid to the Balkans is preferred. Elmwoodchapel.com. Arrangements by Kompare Funeral Home.



Published in The Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Lying in State
10:15 - 11:00 AM
New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery
