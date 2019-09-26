Dusanka (Kadic) Jasnic

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dusanka (Kadic) Jasnic.
Service Information
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN
46410
(219)-736-5840
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
8700 Taft St
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dusanka (nee Kadic) Jasnic

Dusanka (nee Kadic) Jasnic, age 87 passed away peacefully September 24, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00p.m.- 8:00p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft ST, Merrillville, IN 46410 with a Pomen at 7:00p.m., V. Rev Marko Matic officiating. Funeral Services will be held directly at 11:00 a.m., Friday at St Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 8700 Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410. For further Information please call Mileva or David 219-736-5840 and for full obituary please go to www.mycalumetpark.com


logo
Published in The Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.