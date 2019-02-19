Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwayne E. Johnson Sr..

Dwayne E. Johnson, Sr.

VALPARAISO, IN - Dwayne E. Johnson, Sr., 72 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born October 19, 1946 in Hammond to Eldon and Emogene (Kittel) Johnson, Sr. Dwayne graduated from Dyer Central High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, where he worked as a Jet Mechanic and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. He later made his career as an Independent Insurance Agent for over 30 years. Dwayne enjoyed golfing with his wife and going to the Valparaiso Country Club. He will be remembered for his quick-wit, jovial personality, persistent smile, and good heart. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.

On May 25, 1966 in Dyer, Dwayne married Theresa "Terri" Johnson, who preceded him in death him in death in 2014. He is survived by their children: Dwayne E. (Kelly) Johnson, Jr. of Schererville, Kristin (Jason) Tincher of Valparaiso; granddaughters: Kailey and Kinsey Tincher; siblings: Eldon "Randy" (Connie) Johnson and Sandra Noel. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 4:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.