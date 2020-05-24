Dwayne Richard Alliss GRIFFITH, IN - Dwayne Richard Alliss, of Griffith, passed away on May 15, 2020, at age 59. At the family's wish due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services were private. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Dwayne is survived by his sons: Shane Richard Alliss and Jordan Emory Alliss; daughter-in-law, Allison Alliss; grandchildren: Jack Alliss and Liam Alliss; sister, Rita Maxine Powers (nee Alliss); brother-in-law, Kevin Powers; niece, Tillie Powers; and nephew, Jake Powers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxine Lois Wilson (nee Massa) and Richard Fred Alliss. Dwayne was a graduate of Griffith High School ('79), enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was an avid Packers and Cubs fan. He loved his country and was actively involved in the Sons of the American Legion, serving as past president of the Crown Point chapter. www.fagenmiller.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.