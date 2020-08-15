1/
E. Bruce Boling
1937 - 2020
HOBART, IN - E. Bruce Boling, age 82, of Hobart passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Wyndmoor Assisted Living Center of Portage. Bruce was born November 6, 1937 in Hammond, Indiana to the late Frank and Adelaine (Tanner) Boling. He was an electrician that retired from IBEW Local Union #697. Bruce was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He loved his dogs and spoiling his grandkids.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; two daughters: Carole (Jon Greve) O'Brien and Kristine (Jorge) Hernandez; two grandchildren: Devin O'Brien and Delaney O'Brien; two sisters: Donna (Steve) Oleson and Audrey Bianco; a niece Erin (Darin) MacDonald and two nephews: Ryan Oleson and Jason Bianco.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Adelaine.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are preferred to the Hobart Humane Society or to the Hobart Food Pantry.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church 900 Luther Drive Hobart, IN 46342 with Rev. Nathan Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Masks are required for all services as is Social Distancing. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
