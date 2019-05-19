E. Everitt Ouellette a.k.a. "Tony O"

CROWN POINT, IN - Hey! Hey! A note from Tony O! "The Chinaman says goodbye", while holding up the piece sign. Going out with a whimsical quip. What a guy! Crown Point has lost a treasure on Tuesday May 14, 2019. He passed away in peace in the early morning. His involvement ran deep in CP. Teacher and counselor at Taft Junior High, Crown Heating & Cooling Tinsmith Extraordinaire, President of Babe Ruth and too many positions to mention at the FOE and The Lions Club.

Tony is survived by all his great friends at Buddy and Pals, Gary's Sportsmen Club and the FOE family, his two children Angie and Eddie, and four terrific grandkids, John, Anthony, Danielle and Josh, his two brothers David and Bob and their families.

His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone Tony interacted with, even those he reached, but may have never met. Please share your stories of remembrance at Buddy and Pals in Crown Point, IN on June 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. We will raise a glass to a great father, grandfather, brother and friend and will savor it until me meet again. As Tony says "May your olive always float and when it's gone, I'm gone! Game on! On the South Side! Go Sox!" Cheers!