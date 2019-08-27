E. Robert Thormahlen

VALPARAISO, IN - E. Robert Thormahlen, 88, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born February 2, 1931 in Chicago, IL to Edward and Eleanor (Ehlers) Thormahlen, served six years with the Illinois National Guard and received a B.A. in Business from Valparaiso University in 1960. Bob had operated his own CPA firm in Valparaiso for 50 years, taught Accounting at Valparaiso University and served on the Smoke Fund. His leadership with Boy Scout Troop #907, as a Chairman of many events, attendance at seven National Jamborees and two International Jamborees, receiving the District Award of Merit, and culminated with his distinguished receipt of the Silver Beaver Award. He was also proud that both of his sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Bob's civic involvement included membership in Kiwanis, serving as one of the founders of Popcornfest, and receiving the Civic Achievement Award from the Indiana Association of Certified Public Accountants in 1975. His Cubs fanaticism took him to countless ballparks which included season tickets to spring training at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. Bob relished traveling having accomplished trips to all 7 continents and even claimed multiple participations at RAGBRAI which exposed Iowa's exotic nature.

On February 7, 1959 he married Donna Rink who survives along with their two sons, Duane (Susan) Thormahlen of Valparaiso, Lincoln Thormahlen of Winamac, his sister, LaVerne Glens of Oak Lawn, IL, grandchildren, Erica Nall and Derek Eilts and great-grandson, Caleb Condict.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Boy Scout Troop #907.