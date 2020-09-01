1/
Earl Charles Uban
1928 - 2020
Earl Charles Uban

VALPARAISO - Earl Charles Uban, 92 of Valparaiso, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday August 29, 2020. Earl was born on August 13, 1928 to Moses Walter and Evelyn (Gjeldseth) Uban in Valparaiso, IN.

Earl leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 69 years Sharon L. Uban (Forni); sons: James (Cheryl Sanchez), Jon (Brenda Burns Uban) and Thomas (Anne Roberts); grandson Joel (Darah Xiuyu Ye) and his sister, Marie Marshall.

He was a graduate of Valparaiso High School and Purdue University. He taught at Valparaiso University. Earl was the first engineer hired at Midwest Steel. He later worked as a surveyor for both Tanke Surveying and Davies Surveying.

His earliest hobby was photography. He built the family home. Earl enjoyed all things mechanical, collecting and repairing gasoline engines, antique clocks and building grandfather clocks. He was a ham radio enthusiast and made many friends through it. After retiring, he began collecting. Ever the master craftsman, he was also a violin luthier and played violin with his wife. He was a life-long member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, of Valparaiso.

He was a great husband, father, grandfather and a wonderful example for his three sons, building a loving family. Private burial took place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
