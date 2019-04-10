Earl Dwaine Bell

CRETE, IL - Earl Dwaine Bell, age 90, of Crete, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Luke United Church of Christ in Beecher with the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Internment at St. Luke Cemetery.

He was born in 1928 in Edgar County, IL to Earl and Ona (nee Geiling) Bell. He attended Dyer High School in Dyer, IN. He married Arlene B. Batterman in November 1950 in Lake County, Indiana.He was a U.S. Army Veteran, member of Crete Lodge AM & FM and Scottish Rights 32nd Degree. He was a member of St. Luke United Church of Christ in Beecher and a member of Chicago District Council of Carpenters Local 272.

He worked as a carpenter for 30 years around the Chicago area which included the Sears Tower and numerous Sears Stores building displays. After retiring he enjoyed spending winters in Sun City, AZ, gardening and helping neighbors and friends with their home projects.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Lola Fae; two brothers, Warren and Charles and one daughter, Karen. Surviving are his wife, Arlene; two sons Dale (Cecelia) and Bruce.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke UCC Continuing Gifts Fund.